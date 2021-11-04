How to unlock Figaro’s cafe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After the recent Nintendo Direct and the launch of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, we have been able to know how to unlock the cafeteria:

When you visit Socrates at the Museum for the first time after installing Version 2.o (now available), you will find him thinking of adding a Café to the premises! In order for Figaro to open El Alpiste in the Museum, you will have to look for him by hunting some gyroids, something he loves very much. According to Socrates, the best way to find gyroids is to take a special boat tour with Captain from your island dock. Please note that if this dialog is not triggered, a minimum amount of Museum donations will likely be required to unlock the café. We currently do not know what the amount is.

