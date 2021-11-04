How to take advantage of Captain’s trips: Reactions in the boat, plants, encounter with Figaro and more in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

Shortly after the recent Nintendo Direct and the release of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, we have been able to know all the details about the new trips of Captain.

Captain will be waiting in his boat next to the dock of your island

A trip costs 1000 Nook miles and will take you to an island. Most of these uninhabited islands are similar to mystery islands, but some may have a time of day or a different season than the one on your island

You can only take one trip a day

Along the way, listen to the Captain’s song. You can skip the animation by pressing B or do reactions:

Button Reaction TO Applaud X To laugh AND Act surprised

There are islands that have berry trees or a random type of cultivation, as well as fragments of gyroids

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news from the presentation, at this link.

