How much the fortune of the Avengers amounted to thanks to Marvel

Marvel it made the podium of the list of most successful and ambitious franchises in recent times. Since its inception, with the premiere of Iron Man 1, the company now under the command of Kevin Feige, released several films that today are iconic in the film industry. The level of production, with the staging, the special effects and the incredible performances of its cast made the studio a rage.

So much so that all the actors who passed or are still part of Marvel, usually catapult to international fame. He already has 25 feature films under his belt and many productions still in development, but the MCU continues to expand and there are more and more interpreters, but that does not mean that there are some that are already legendary.

Among that group is the Avengers, made up of Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain America and, although there are many more, they are the ones who caused the most impact on the franchise. Portrayed by Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans, respectively, these characters were the most beloved of all movies.

That is why, with the fury that they carried throughout the study, Marvel decided to repay them in the best way. During their entire stay playing these superheroes, the actors began to increase their fortunes in an abysmal way.

The fortune that Marvel actors reaped:

1. Robert Downey Jr:

Playing Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr was one of the highest paid actors in the franchise. In his first participation as Iron Man he had a salary of 150 thousand dollars, then in his first appearance in Avengers he increased it by 50 million dollars. And the most significant case was in Avengers: infinity war where it raised 75 million dollars, including royalties.

2. Chris Hemsworth:

The interpreter of Thor has a case very similar to his colleague. In his first appearance, in 2011, he took 150 thousand dollars, then in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War he received a total of 15 million dollars for each one.

3. Scarlett Johansson:

She was the great Natasha Romanoff throughout the Avengers saga. His debut was in Iron Man 2, but it was when he appeared in the first Avengers movie that he took home his first $ 6 million check. Although, already for his last film, Black Widow increased his salary taking a total of 20 million dollars.

4. Chris Evans:

The actor is one of Marvel’s most beloved. His role as Captain America took him to the top, and because of that, the studio knew how to reward him. For example, in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War he took a total of $ 15 million per movie.