How much does a Formula 1 driver’s suit cost?

Motorsports in one of the sports in which technology is used in each of the elements that make up a car to do it as quickly as possible, as well as in the pilots’ clothing to provide security.

This makes motorsport one of the most expensive and more if we do not go to Formula 1, where cutting-edge technology is used, to such a degree that teams will get involved in the development of vital tools, such as artificial respirators to face the point. most critical of the COVID pandemic.

Today we can see drivers getting out of their cars practically unscathed after mishaps that in other times would have cost their lives, such as the dramatic scenes of Fernando Alonso in Australia after a contact with the Mexican Esteban Gutiérrez or Romain Grosjean, who came out into the flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2020.

🚨HARD IMAGES🚨 Romain Grosjean saved his life … The Frenchman goes straight to the hospital … The Bahrain GP is stopped … * SENSITIVE IMAGES * # F1xFOX pic.twitter.com/t6WuVEAHpg – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) November 29, 2020

But as we said, it has not always been this way. Formula 1 had to go through complex episodes, such as the death of Ayrton Senna or the strong blow that Felipe Massa received in 2009, when a part of Rubens Barrichello’s car hit him at 270 kilometers per hour and pierced his helmet, for which the Brazilian was induced into a coma.

Since then, the helmets have been subjected to multiple tests that guarantee the physical integrity of the pilots, even the viewfinder, which is the most fragile part. That visor is tested to see if the material withstands bullet impacts or crushing.

How much does the clothing of a Formula 1 driver cost?

Beyond the materials that make up the clothing of an F1 driver during a race, the aspect that makes the cost so high are the studies, technology and testing and certification processes to which they are subjected, which is why each driver carries “ uniforms “that exceed 230 thousand pesos.

The helmet

It is because of that the helmet of a Formula 1 pilot is valued up to 170 thousand pesos, due to the technologies to which it is subjected and the material. A helmet contains up to 16 layers of carbon fiber, plus other fiberglass plates, carry and zylon.

But despite so many components, the helmet must be comfortable for the rider, who also adds its design, which implies artisan work in small workshops. It is worth mentioning that a rider can wear up to one helmet per race, although in general the teams absorb the expense.

Jumpsuit or suit

It is the suit that we all see with the brands of the sponsors and that is from one piece, so that it covers the entire body, except feet, hands, neck and head. A rule of the International Automobile Federation is that each suit must contain shoulder pads that make it easier to pull the driver out of the car in the event that an accident leaves them unconscious.

The jumpsuit is made of up to four layers of nomex, than a fire resistant material and that is used in firefighter uniforms, for example. These layers protect the pilot for 10 seconds at over 400 degrees Celsius. This explains how Grosjean managed to get out of that fire in Bahrain and its value rises up to 40 thousand pesos, According to Alberto Longo, director of Formula E, who explained to us that in this category the same suit is used as in Formula 1.

Underwear & Hood

Below the suit, the pilots wear a white suit as if it were made of lycra. Also cIt is layered with nomex, which serves as extra protection in case of fire to protect skin. Like the outer suit, it covers the entire body, except for the feet, hands and neck.

Nevertheless, the neck is protected by a hood that covers the whole head, except the eyes and its value is close to 10 thousand pesos.

Gloves

In addition to ensuring greater grip on the wheel, the gloves serve as hand protection in case of fire, so that they also have nomex layers, but they must also give the pilot sensitivity to control the car and correctly press the buttons on the steering wheel, so that cThey have suede.

This makes the gloves not as fire resistant as the jumpsuit or suit, this explains the fact that Grosjean suffered burns on his hands on the day of the accident. Gloves must be tailored to the pilots’ hands, so the value amounts to 10,000 pesos.

Footwear

This is another of the most fragile elements, since they are made of rubber on the sole, since the rider needs sensitivity to manipulate the brake. The side and front are made of leather, which is previously treated with chemicals to repel fire. They do not have laces, but are made to fit the pilot’s foot.

Do you remember that Grosjean also suffered burns on his feet? Well, it is precisely because, like gloves, they have low protection points to favor the pilot’s sensitivity when driving and their value is close to eight thousand pesos. Would you buy a complete suit?