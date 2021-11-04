Hockey player Boris Sadecky dies at 24 days after collapsing on ice

The club in which the Slovak athlete was a member, the Bratislava Capitals, reported that no further details would be provided about his death at the moment.

Slovak ice hockey player Boris Sadecky passed away on Wednesday at the age of 24 after he suddenly lost consciousness on October 29 and collapsed on the ice during a game that his team, the Bratislava Capitals, played in Austria against the Dornbirn Bulldogs.

Medical personnel reportedly tried to resuscitate the player for a few minutes before transferring him to a hospital in Dornbirn, where he remained in hospital until his death was announced. From the club they communicated that at the moment no more details would be provided about the death of the player at the request of his family.

“With deep sadness and regret in our hearts we announce the death of our player Boris Sadecky. Our condolences to family and friends. We will not release any further information at this time after consulting Boris’s family. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of Boris. the Sadecky family, “wrote Bratislava Capitals manager Dusan Pasek on the club’s official Facebook account.

Sadecky was born on April 20, 1997 in the city of Trencin. This summer he joined the Bratislava club, with which he played 11 games in the ICE Hockey League, the Central European league for the sport. Previously, he spent time in the national league and also played 52 games for Bratislava’s Slovan in the Kontinental Hockey League.