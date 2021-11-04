Hobbs & Shaw 2 will mark the Rock’s solo path in the saga, away from Vin Diesel

The enmity of Dwayne johson and Vin Diesel in the saga of Fast and furious could end very soon and forcefully, since the former WWE wrestler would already have clear the path he wanted to follow in that action story with a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw In solitary, away from the protagonist of xXx or The Chronicles of Riddick. We recently told you about the possibility of seeing Hobbs & Shaw 2 at some point, but due to The Rock’s busy schedule it was somewhat difficult to carry out.

In addition, He himself declared that he was only focusing on projects that caused, as he called, a “Moses Effect.”, that is, films that captured his interest a lot and the actor set aside all the projects to focus on that one only.

To great evils, great remedies

Now, Johnson seems to have a clear idea for the sequel, which as we said is get away completely from Vin Diesel marking his solo path (although maybe with Jason Statham, of course) and causing him to be on the sidelines of what would be the main saga of Fast and furious, but without disengaging from it thanks to the fact that it will have its own particular narrative arc.

“So when it comes to Hobbs & Shaw, we loved making that movie, I called Donna Langley as soon as I had an idea. I also called our writer Chris Morgan and our producer Hiram García. And I said, ‘I have this idea and this direction for Hobbs. And I cast it and they all loved it. It would be the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are, as they go on and on and on. In this case, I still want to make the quintessential Hobbs movie. Donna loved it and they’ve been wonderful partners at Universal, but I said, ‘You know, we have a chance here, I think it’s going against the grain and we’re going to interrupt things a bit, and let’s create a movie within the world of Fast and Furious. which is unexpected. “

A swerve to the future of Hobbs

Dwayne Johson will thus mark his destiny in the saga, as a lone wolf that he may once appear in the main saga, although it was already confirmed at the time that the actor will not be present in the next two installments of Fast and furious, so that Hobbs sequel would be the only viable door for The Rock to continue his career in this action saga.

Right now, the actor has several finished and ongoing projects, being Red alert just around the corner, a possible sequel to Jungle cruise 2 behind the scenes and Red One prepared for 2023, among others. Will you have time for Hobbs & Shaw 2?

Source.