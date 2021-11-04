Henry Ruggs was driving 156 miles per hour, seconds before fatal crash, revealed

Prosecutors also reported that the now-former Raiders wide receiver’s blood alcohol level was twice the state limit.

Former wide receiver of Las Vegas Raiders, Henry Ruggs III, was driving 156 miles per hour with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit for Nevadabefore her car hit the back of a burned-out vehicle, killing a 23-year-old woman, according to prosecutors.

Ruggs He made his first court appearance Wednesday to face charges of driving under the influence resulting in death, and dangerous driving, which could result in up to 26 years in state prison if found guilty. The Raiders they cut to Ruggs on Tuesday night, just hours after the collision, his hospitalization, and after being booked into a prison in Las Vegas.

Henry Ruggs III made his first court appearance, and was posted a bond of $ 150,000. Getty Images

Prosecutors said Ruggs He was traveling 156 miles per hour before the crash and was ticking 127 miles per hour when the air bags in his vehicle were activated. Judge Joe M. Bonaventure He said he could not recall the high speeds involved in a crash during his judicial career.

TO Ruggs, appearing accompanied by his lawyers, David chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, he was not asked to plead guilty or not guilty, pending the formal presentation of charges by the District Attorney of the Clark County, Steve Wolfson.

The name of the woman from Las Vegas that he died in the crashed and burned Toyota RAV4 with his dog was not immediately released to the public.

The police of Las Vegas has identified the companion of Ruggs What Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22 years old, from Las Vegas.



Ruggs and Kilgo-Washington They were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police determined were not life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette they were driving collided with the Toyota at around 3:40 am Tuesday. Ruggs he owns a $ 1.1 million home not far from where the collision occurred, according to property records.

The prosecutor Eric Bauman He said data from the airbag computer showed the Corvette decelerating from 156 miles per hour to 127 miles per hour before hitting the Toyota. Bonaventure rejected the request for Bauman for a bond of $ 1 million, and posted the bond, at the request of Chesnoff, at $ 150,000 with strict conditions, including home confinement, electronic tracking, no alcohol, no driving, and delivery of the passport of Ruggs.

Bauman said the blood alcohol level of Ruggs it was 0.161 percent. Police had previously said in a statement that Ruggs “He showed signs of being affected.” Bauman it also revealed that a loaded firearm was found on the floor of the car.

Bonaventure I set the date for the next occurrence of Ruggs before the short for November 10.

Wolfson said it was short that he could raise one charge for the weapon, and hopes to raise a second charge for driving under the influence against Ruggs based on the serious arm injuries he sustained Kilgo-Washington.

Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of driving under the influence causing death, which carries a possible sentence of between two and 20 years in state prison. The possible sentence for dangerous driving is one to six years in prison, with the possibility of probation.

The Raiders do not wait for the action of the courts, sending a short statement on Tuesday night to announce the withdrawal of Ruggs.

The team and the league had issued statements earlier in the day, stating that they were aware of the crash, offering condolences to the family of the deceased woman, and promising to compile the facts regarding what the NFL described as “this devastating accident”.

Ruggs lost a childhood friend, Rod Scott, in a car accident in 2016, and the receiver paid tribute by raising three fingers to the sky –Scott wore No. 3 – after big plays.

It was assumed that Ruggs would be a cornerstone for Raiders after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2020 draft of the NFL after three years in Alabama, including the national title of the Crimson tide as a freshman in 2017.

The Raiders, leaders of the AFC West At 5-2, they have won two in a row under the interim head coach Rich bisaccia, and now they’re back on the field this week without their leading yardage receiver. They will visit the New York Giants (2-6) on Sunday.

With 24 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdowns, the average of 19.5 yards per catch for Ruggs I was second in the NFL between receivers with at least 20 catches.

The crash came less than a year after the runner from Los Raiders, Josh jacobs, a sports car crashed into a tunnel wall on one of the tracks at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Jacobs received multiple stitches to the forehead and was initially charged with driving under the influence, but those charges were dropped a week later because of the blood alcohol level of Jacobs it did not reach the 0.08 percent necessary to follow up on the case. Chesnoff and Schonfeld represented Jacobs on that matter, which was closed in March after Jacobs Mentor a Boys & Girls Club and pay a $ 500 fine to resolve a traffic violation for failure to exercise proper care.

Information from Paul Gutierrez and AP was used in the writing of this note.