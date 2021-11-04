Health: What to do when someone is having a stroke? | IMP | FAMILY

Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA), known in the country as “stroke”It is a disease that occurs at any age and regardless of gender. However, it has a slight predominance in the male profile and increases in frequency with age. After 55 years of age, the risk of suffering from this pathology doubles, and two-thirds of all cases occur in people over 65 years of age.

The role of family members, in the participation and immediate reaction, within 4.5 hours, will allow the patient to receive prompt treatment, thus saving their life and improving recovery conditions. In this way, Ana Maria Valencia, Head of the Department of Neurovascular Diseases of the National Institute of Neurological Sciences, provides guidelines to be followed at home when caring for a stroke patient.

· Recognize alert symptoms:

Observe if the patient has the warning signs of a stroke, such as impaired speech, lack of strength on one side of the body (arm and leg), drooping of the face or asymmetry in the smile, sudden onset of headache without apparent cause and unsteadiness to walk.

· Follow orders:

If he presents any of the aforementioned signs, ask the patient to follow the following orders: smile and see if one side of the face falls, ask me to raise both arms and observe if one of these gets off or cannot get to do it, and ask him to repeat a phrase, in this way we will detect if he pronounces or articulates in a strange way.

· Convey tranquility:

The presence of a stroke may generate fear and stress, however, tranquility must be maintained so that the patient don’t get upset even more. In these circumstances, time is precious and we must act with speed. Therefore, the following is recommended:

o If you are aloneMake sure the patient is in a stable position, preferably lying down, and immediately call the ambulance service and a family member or friend for further support.

o If several family members are present, distribute the functions, for example, while one observes the affected person; the other can call the ambulance or fire department to be transferred to the medical center.

· Call emergency:

Immediately upon recognizing the first symptom, call the Fire Brigade (116), the Emergency Medical Attention System, SAMU (106) for a safe transfer to the health center, to which you decide to go. It is important that it has an emergency area equipped with tomographs.

· Know the risk factors:

If the patient suffer from high blood pressure, problems with cholesterol, diabetes, obesity or have previously suffered from atrial fibrillation or another heart disease, atherosclerosis (accumulation of fats in the arteries), it is important that you discuss this with the treating doctor and make sure that he is taking your control .

· Keep track of your appointments and treatment:

If your family member has had a stroke, the likelihood of another stroke is higher. Therefore, follow the doctor’s instructions, make sure your family member attends their check-ups and is on time with their medication.

