Health and Wellbeing: what you should and should not eat before an entrance exam | News

The Health and Wellbeing program on Friday, November 5, which is broadcast on the Andina agency’s online channel, will have as a guest the lawyer Olger Román Vílchez, scientific secretary of the College of Nutritionists of Lima, who will talk to us about the foods that a student you should consume or avoid consuming before an entrance exam.

Every year, thousands of young people prepare for a place in a national or private university. They are months of arduous study and deprivation for the applicant to achieve the goal. But on the day of the exam, food will also play an important role in the student’s attention.

The first food of the day is the one that offers us the necessary energy to carry out the many activities in the morning and sometimes the students neglect this.

What are the foods that should be consumed before taking an entrance exam? What are the ones that should be avoided? What foods help to improve memory and concentration? Is it advisable to only drink liquids?

All these questions will be resolved by the nutritionist through the Health and Wellbeing program on Friday, November 5 at 12 pm via Facebook. Participate with your live consultations taking advantage of the presence of the live signal expert.