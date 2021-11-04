HE WAS NOT CITED AT HIS BEST MOMENT: Vinicius Júnior’s fantastic response when asked about his absence from the Brazil National Team

Just in the best moment of his career, Vinicius Júnior was not cited by Tite for the Brazilian national team. Despite the fact that the Flamengo youth squad is breaking everything with Real Madrid, the coach of scratch opted to summon band members like Antony and Raphinha (they shone on the last FIFA date) and bring Philippe Coutinho back (he’s coming out of a serious injury).

After providing two assists against Shakhtar on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League, Vini Jr attended TNT Sports. And although he admitted that it makes him a bit sad to be left out of the last international commitments of the year, the coach’s decision does not frustrate him. He knows that his time, if he continues to perform well with his team, will eventually come.

VINICIUS SPOKE ABOUT HIS ABSENCE FROM THE BRAZIL TEAM

“It’s a bit sad because I always want to be with the best in the national team, but Tite is a great coach and he already made his choice. For now I’ll stay at home, but I think I have to work a lot more, I have to play better games. I know that in Brazil it is very difficult, that it has many players. And respecting everyone, of course I want to be there, I want to play and I want to be more important both in the club and in the national team. I know that my moment will come. The national team always wants the best players who play in Europe and in Brazil as well. And I hope I can play well to be able to be in the next call ”.

Undefeated data. Vinicius Júnior has only played 7 games with the Brazilian National Team. He was in the Copa América 2021.

Did you know…? Vinicius Júnior adds 9 goals, 5 assists and 2 penalties provoked in 15 games played this season with Real Madrid. Switched on.