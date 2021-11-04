he used drugs and lived in a car

Digital Millennium

Hollywood actor, Johnny depp, was abandoned by his mother when he was just a teenager; lived in a car and was on drugs for a few years of his life. This is suggested by new documents revealed, where his mother considers that, when he was 15 years old, he was already self-sufficient.

Page Six revealed that documents of 1978 of the divorce between Betty Sue and John Depp-Johnny’s father-, which until now had been hidden in a judicial file. In them, his mother would have said in court that the adolescent drug addict that he was at that time was capable of supporting himself and was emancipated.

“The wife hereby acknowledges that the youngest son of the parties … John C. Depp II is fully emancipated and self-sufficient“, quotes the document.

However, this seems to be much further away than it appears. Page Six retrieve that to the 11 years he began to consume drugs, he abandoned his studies at 16, in the decade of the 80s he began to play the guitar in a band called The Kids; then he moved to Los Angeles and spent months living in a car, until his time came in 1984. thanks to the movie ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ after meeting Nicolas Cage.

They also recover fragments of Paul Barresi, who did the ‘Johnny Depp v Amber Heard’ research for Discovery Plus, where he expressed who consumed “marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, prescription pain relievers, opiates, and magic mushrooms“, looking to escape from family problems.

“He struggled to find jobs in a garage band and sold ink pens working part-time as a telemarketer“Barresi said. “Needless to say, at 17, Johnny was not financially self-sufficient and far from emancipated. As for me, his mother disowned him at a time when he undoubtedly needed her most“he added.

All this points to the fact that Johnny was abandoned by both of his parents, as there were no legal documents to support his emancipation as a teenager. Are only the now discovered statements of her mother in her divorce and testimonies that her father was practically absent in her life.

Besides that, his childhood was full of violence, and practically nobody spoke in the place; He rubbed his mother’s feet after double shifts as a waitress.

“My mother was perhaps the meanest human being I have ever met in my life, “he said in 2016 after his death. However, he dedicated the tender words to her: “Betty Sue, I adored her”.

