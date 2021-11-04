‘He knows a bit about money, leadership and memes’: dogecoin founder appoints Elon Musk to fictitious position of chairman of its board of directors

He also announced that the imaginary position of the president will be filled by the tycoon’s mascot; and that of the CEO, the shiba inu dog who inspired the original meme from which the cryptocurrency has emerged.

This Tuesday, the creator of dogecoin, Billy Markus, published a Tweet jokingly announcing the search for a fictitious CEO for the fake cryptocurrency company.

Subsequently, Markus announced that he had already made his decision on who would fill the position. In response, Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk proposed himself for the fictitious vacancy, to which Markus answered “I think you need a better title than fictitious CEO, something like the ultimate innovator in technology services.”

In a tweet posted Wednesday, it was announced that the new fictitious CEO of the non-existent company is “one who has embodied dogecoin before it existed,” Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog featured in the original meme that inspired dogecoin. Also, the nominee for the fictitious position of chairman of the board of directors will be Musk. “I think he knows a bit about money, leadership and memes,” the publication notes. While Floki, the tycoon’s mascot, will be nominated as fictional president.

Nomination for new fake chairman of the board is none other than @elonmusk – I believe he knows a little something about money, leadership, and memes 🚀Elon’s adorable wunderkind puppy Floki will be nominated fake President, receiving DOGE mentorship alongside Kabosu 🐕❤️ pic.twitter.com/JkN8J3SzcZ – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) November 2, 2021

In September, the original dogecoin meme featuring Kabosu, turned into a non-fungible token, or NFT, increased in value after it was split into 16.9 billion $ DOG ERC-20 tokens. 20% of the digital asset was sold for $ 44.6 million.

While Kabosu may be the latest fake dogecoin CEO, the meme cryptocurrency is associated with the revitalized and very real Dogecoin Foundation which includes Markus, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, core developers Ross Nicoll and Michi Lumin, among others. .