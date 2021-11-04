Have you just started training in the gym? This five-day exercise routine is perfect for you

In these first months of the school year many people are encouraged to join the gym to get in shape. If you are in this situation and you do not understand very well what you have to do in the gym or you do not have someone to guide you or whom to ask, in this article We explain a five-day routine perfect for beginners where we will explain everything you need to get started.

Training design

Since we are talking about a five-day routine, this allows us to divide the sessions of the different muscle groups very well throughout the week. The distribution that we are going to choose will be the following:

Monday: torso

Tuesday: leg

Wednesday: rest

Thursday: pectoral, triceps and lateral deltoids

Friday: back, biceps and rear delts

Saturday: leg

Sunday: rest

With this distribution we manage to train each muscle group twice a weekideal for achieving a good balance between stimulus and fatigue in each training session. Let’s see what each training session consists of:

Torso

exercise series repetitions laugh break bench press 4 8 2 at least two minutes incline dumbbell press 3 12 1 at least two minutes low pulley row 4 8 2 at least two minutes pulls to the chest 3 12 1 at least two minutes lateral raises 4 12 1 at least two minutes

Leg

exercise series repetitions laugh break goblet squat 4 8 2 at least two minutes press 3 12 1 at least two minutes Romanian deadlift 4 8 2 at least two minutes seated hamstring curl 3 12 1 at least two minutes pull throughs 4 12 1 at least two minutes

Pectoral, triceps and lateral deltoids

exercise series repetitions laugh break dumbbell flat press 3 8 2 at least two minutes pulley crosses parallel to the ground 3 12 1 at least two minutes riser pulley crossovers 3 12 1 at least two minutes triceps kick 4 12 1 at least two minutes lateral raises 4 12 1 at least two minutes

Back, biceps and posterior delts

exercise series repetitions laugh break pulls to the chest 3 8 2 at least two minutes low pulley row 3 12 1 at least two minutes one-sided pulls 3 12 1 at least two minutes straight bar bicep curl 4 12 1 at least two minutes dumbbell birds 4 12 1 at least two minutes

Leg

exercise series repetitions laugh break hip thrust 4 8 2 at least two minutes seated hamstring curl 3 fifteen 1 at least two minutes goblet squat 4 8 2 at least two minutes press 3 fifteen 1 at least two minutes band side walk 4 twenty 1 at least two minutes

As for the RIR, they are the abbreviations of repetitions in reserve or chamber. It is a self-regulation tool that allows us to quantify the effort we put into each series. In this way, if we ask you for an RIR 2, what we ask is that you finish the proposed repetitions feeling that you could have only done two more repetitions.

Regarding the proposed break, it is a reference, but keep in mind that the breaks are necessary to perform with guarantees in the subsequent series.

Bench press

The bench press is a basic exercise for our pectoral. To do it correctly, grab the bar slightly wider than your shoulders. At the time of making it descend, take it to the end of your sternum so that your elbows are approximately 45 degrees to your torso.

Incline Dumbbell Press

The incline dumbbell press will do two things for us:

Longer pectoral travel relative to the barbell bench press.

relative to the barbell bench press. A greater emphasis on the clavicular portion of the pectoralis, the misnamed pectoral superior.

Low pulley row

The low pulley row is one of the simplest and most intuitive exercises that we can do to work our back. Make sure that your torso is upright and that the pulley goes towards your navel.

The legs should not be too bent or too extended. They simply do the function of anchoring you to the bench and being able to exert force in a stable way.

Pulls to the chest

Chest pulls are another basic exercise for our back, which in this case emphasizes not only the extensor action of the shoulder but also the adductor action, that is, to bring the arm closer to the body.

Try to bring the bar towards the upper part of your chest.

Lateral raises

Lateral raises are the main exercise anyone should include in their shoulder routine, or at least for the lateral head of the deltoid.

Raise your arms in a parabolic way up to 90 degrees, that is, up to the line parallel to the ground. It is important that the shoulders, elbows and wrists are parallel and at the same height with each other.

Goblet squat

Starting with the lower body exercises we have the goblet squat, possibly the best exercise to learn to squat well.

The best thing about the goblet is that it allows us to go down very deep by having the weight in front of us. Remember to start the movement with the hips and not with the knees.

Press

The press is an ideal exercise for our quadriceps that allows us to perform either series of short and heavy repetitions or the opposite. This is because It is an exercise that allows us to position ourselves with great stability and perform large force productions.

Romanian deadlift

The Romanian deadlift is a basic exercise for our hamstrings that allows us to train them by developing the hip extensor function that they perform. Try to perform the eccentric or negative phase in a very controlled way.

Seated hamstring curl

The seated femoral curl is another exercise that we must include to work our hamstrings but this time through the knee flexion function.

For a complete development of this muscle group We must include as many deadlifts and their variants as hamstring curls, preferably seated.

Pull throughs

Pull throughs are an exercise dedicated to our gluteus because it provides a horizontal force vector and develops a hip extension, the main function of our gluteus.

The mechanics are the same as the Romanian deadlift but this time grabbing a rubber or pulley between our legs.

Pulley crossovers

Pulley crossovers allow us to locate and isolate the pectoral, which is why they are ideal for high repetition sets and close to failure. They can be carried out horizontally or upwards, the difference is the greater or lesser involvement of the clavicular portion of our pectoral.

Triceps kicks

Tricep kicks are an isolation exercise for our triceps that can be performed with a pulley, dumbbell, or even rubber.

Always choose a prone or neutral grip as supination in triceps exercises is a mistake.

Straight bar bicep curl

Just as tricep kicks are an isolation exercise for this muscle group, barbell curls are for our biceps because they develop an elbow flexion.

Keep your elbows in line with your body and don’t push yourself upward.

Dumbbell birds

If lateral raises are a basic exercise for the lateral head of the deltoid, the birds are for the posterior portion.

It is important keep the humerus aligned with the shoulder and do not rotate it externally as shown in the video.

Hip thrust

The hip thrust is the king of glute exercises and like the pull throughs it is developed through a horizontal force vector.

Try to roll the upper part of your back over the bench and finish the hip extension with a pelvic retroversion to fully activate the gluteus.

Band side walk

Finally we have the band side walk to emphasize the abductor and external hip rotator action of our gluteus medius.

The exercise is simple, just place the band on your metatarsals and not on your ankles or knees, otherwise the tensioner of the fascia lata will take all the work.

