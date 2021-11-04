Halloween: Stephen King in cinema and literature, why is he called the master of horror?

Almost as popular as a rock star, no other writer for the past four decades has dominated the literary landscape with such commercial success as Stephen King. Not even George RR Martin, another bestselling heavyweight, has had 30 of his books at the top of the best sellers as the author of “It” and “Apocalypse.” His veteran wolf face, adorned with those glasses that give him the appearance of a university campus professor, is easily recognizable by both his own and others who have seen his portraits on the covers of his books, in the press or, perhaps glancingly, in some cameos in horror tapes.

Born in Maine (Portland, USA), on September 21, 1947, Stephen Edwin King he drew up his first fictions at an early age, imbued with his readings of comics and science fiction. He grew up in a home of separated parents, under an itinerant upbringing, led by his mother, who found a fixed point in the county of Durham, from his hometown, where they settled when the future writer was 11 years old. It is said that his first story was written when he was seven years old, although officially the first to come to light was “The Glass Floor”, in 1967, which would open the doors for him to publish fiction in men’s magazines.

Only in 1974, however, did he become the best-seller unbeatable that we all know today thanks to “Carrie”, her debut in the novel. In just one year, his story of a girl with telekinetic powers had sold more than 1 million copies, and since then to date, the master of horror has published with a true vocation as a graphomaniac what he wants: stories , novels and essays. “He says that a novel cannot take more than three months to be written. He writes ten pages a day that he corrects in the afternoon and from there he goes to walk to the forest or where he lives ”, recalled the writer Erick Benites for RPP News.

Perhaps as unbridled as his publication rate is that of the film adaptations that have been made of his work. The crush between Stephen King and the cinema began two years after the release of “Carrie”, when Redbank Films bought the rights to his novel to bring it to the big screen under the direction of filmmaker Brian de Palma. From there to the present, his relationship with the seventh art has produced, in films alone, more than 40 titles, which have managed to elevate his figure to a kind of pop icon, capable of inspiring songs or having appearances in famous shows such as The Simpsons .

The horror “kingniano” in the cinema

Horror, Stephen King once wrote, “is an intimate experience”, removed from the show, which can be “an unknown actress, perhaps the neighbor, huddled in a cabin with a knife in her hand that we know she will never be able to use.” . From the heart of the everyday, the writer takes the pulse of our fears to install them in a gallery of characters that populate a good part of his more than 70 books. “It is not necessarily the frontal appearance of a ghost or a monster [lo que impacta], although it can appear progressively “, said the critic José Carlos Cabrejo to RPP News.

For the professor at the University of Lima, the monstrousness of the “kingniano” horror can be traced in some scripts that the author has written for the cinema, such as “Creepshow”, the episodic film that George Romero directed in 1982 and where King himself acts . “What is disturbing is between the everyday and the hidden worlds. This can be seen in the adaptations of ‘It’, the television and the version of Andrés Muschietti, where the clown Pennywise emerges from a sewer while a child chases a balloon. There is something hidden in that North American society that, beyond that smiling and colorful image, begins to appear and contaminate normality ”, he pointed out.

Thus, the irruption of the supernatural in the work of someone who sometimes signs under the pseudonym Richard Bachman can occur in the middle of the tranquility of a suburb, a public school, a cemetery or a hotel. In its pages, according to Benites, this operates “in a very subtle way.” “For example, in ‘The Story of Lisey’, an almost autobiographical book, King talks about his hypothetical death and there is a passage in which he describes the brother [del protagonista] as a werewolf, and makes it so natural that it could pass for anyone “, reflected the author of” The future is a machine that never shuts down. “

It is those subtleties that carry over to the adaptations, albeit with nuances, some more controversial than others. In the version of “The Shining” (1980), filmed by Stanley Kubrick, the protagonist of the story – the writer Jack Torrance, played by a superb Jack Nicholson – descends into the hells of delirium amid close encounters with the ghosts of an abandoned hotel. “Kubrick gives it a more psychological ending. Solve the ending better than Stephen King and the film comes out winning by a lot, ”Benites said. Of this film, however, the author would say at the time: “Beautiful, but like a great car without an engine.”

Why does Hollywood find Stephen King’s books so attractive? “I think the characters are well built,” Erick Benites considered. “As a writer, I would reproach King for being redundant at times in detailing the scenarios, the situations, he offers too much information to the reader, but that favors a script, because everything is chewed up. His stories are always going to be sold, he is a commercial author and there is nothing more to round off on the matter. Entertainment is what you want from Stephen King and you don’t have to wait much longer, ”he rehearsed.

Stephen King disembarks in the ‘streaming’

For an author who, in addition to horror, travels through other genres such as mystery, science fiction and fantasy literature, it is not surprising that his arguments have been fertile ground for Hollywood studios – which over the decades have left High-quality titles such as “Children of the Corn”, “The Dead Zone”, “Pet Sematary”, among others—, and lately also for streaming platforms, eager to equate their productions with those of the film mecca .

Known for writing voluminous novels, Stephen King’s stories don’t always “have [en el cine] the time to develop as the author himself would have wanted, ”said Benites. However, new airs direct their adaptations to the new generations when services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video decide to add them to their catalogs and hire filmmakers to transfer them to the frame.

There you have, for example, “1922” by Zak Hilditch, “In the Tall Grass” by Vincenzo Natali, “Gerald’s Game” by Mike Flanagan, or the critically unappreciated miniseries “The Fog” by Christian Clumsy, all them available on Netflix. On Amazon Prime Video, there is a new version of “Animal Cemetery”, made by Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch, while HBO has in its offer a series based on “11.22.63”, the second part of the recent adaptation of ” It “and the sequel to” The Shining “, titled” Doctor Sleep “.

Apple TV +, on the other hand, has hosted “Lisey’s Story” since June, a miniseries directed by Pablo Larraín and whose script was written by himself. Stephen King. “I wanted to tell the story that was in the book, but I wanted to do better. I thought if someone is going to screw it up and I used to tell my wife, ‘No one but me can screw it up,'” he said at the time. In short, titles to spend a Halloween driven by the imagination of the king of contemporary terror.

