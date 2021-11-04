Guido Pizarro spoke about the return of “Tuca” Ferretti to the Volcano

The UANL Tigers will receive this Day 17 the visit of the Bravos de Juárez, which will mean the return of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti to the University Stadium, something that cats take as an extra motivation.

At a press conference, Guido Pizarro pointed out that they now have to face the “Tuca” Ferretti, who was their coach for several years, will be an “extra seasoning” for them to go out in search of victory.

“We are aware of the game we have, of the importance it has to finish among the first four places, which is the first objective. The one that the Tuca comes here will surely be an extra seasoning, nice, but we have to be focused understanding the importance of the game “

The “Count” Pizarro also spoke about the Braves, who despite the fact that they are practically eliminated, will be quite a difficult opponent, so he asks not to underestimate them.

“He is a difficult opponent, he has found a way to play, I think it will not be easy at all. We have to be focused and think about what we have to do “

