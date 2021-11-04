Gucci: Salma Hayek and Billie Eilish in the front row of the LA show

The signature Gucci He showed his most important proposals in the Gucci Love Parade, a parade that took place on one of the most important avenues in Los Angeles. Celebrities like Gwyneth paltrow and Serena Williams They were happily seated in the front row, Alessandro Michele’s nostalgic designs inspired by old Hollywood glamor shone just as brightly.

This is the first face-to-face parade after the health crisis caused by the new coronavirus forced everyone to remain in isolation.

(Jared Leto walks the runway in Gucci / AP’s “Love Parade”)

Jared Leto and Macaulay Culkin They were among the many models who calmly walked the runway on the Walk of Fame this Tuesday night. It was such an eye-catching sight that the event closed a few blocks from busy Hollywood Boulevard. The location of the show gave the models plenty of room to strut outside the iconic TLC Chinese Theater before walking alongside a star-studded audience that included such popular figures as Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lindsey Vonn, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle. Union, James Corden, Dapper Dan, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler, the Creator.

Gucci, which belongs to the luxury conglomerate Kering owned by François Henri-Pinault, said goodbye to the use of animal skins and for that reason, Alessandro Michele brought to light his love for cinematic wardrobes with cowboy hats, fur coats. synthetic, diamond tiaras, crop tops, baggy pants and voluminous dresses.

It also featured a color mix on models wearing lavender, teal, and hot pink outfits as well as metallic and gold dresses. Black was another preferred color.

(Salma Hayek and tennis player Serena Williams attend Gucci / AP’s “Love Parade” fashion show)

Some models wore chunky silver platform shoes, patent leather flats, and pointed white boots. Another popular accessory was face jewelry around the nose and cheekbones. The Italian designer also presented models from small to large sizes.

“I think with fashion, you have a duty to give a voice,” said Michele, Gucci’s creative director, after the show. “I see beauty everywhere. It is something organic and natural ”.

(Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish attend Gucci / AP’s “Love Parade” Fashion Show)

According to the newspaper “El País”, in just five years, Michele’s creativity tripled Gucci’s income to 9.6 billion euros in revenue generated in 2020.

For his part, Jared Leto, who co-stars in the upcoming film “House of Gucci,” received applause as he walked the runway wearing an oversized double-breasted blazer without a shirt, white lace-up leather pants and white boots. Culkin wore a colorful jacket with a blue Hawaiian-style shirt, brown pants, and a white Gucci belt.

(AP)

“It’s a bit like being at home,” the Italian designer said, according to AP, recalling hearing about the dazzling Hollywood scene from his mother, who worked in the film industry as an assistant at a production company. Michele said her mother talked about Marilyn Monroe’s clear voice, Rita Hayworth’s black satin gloves, and Veronica Lake’s velvety hair. They lived on the outskirts of Rome back then, and their stories felt like a fairy tale.

Read also: Salma Hayek celebrates that François-Henri Pinault’s Kering group bans the use of fur

(Gwyneth Paltrow went glamorous in a red velvet ensemble for the Gucci / AP show)

“It is a place that I love,” he said. “There are elements close to me and my heart. This city is an inspiration ”.

As well as the parade, the invitation was also glamorous: Alessandro Michele, creative of Gucci, summoned celebrities and special guests with a quirky white napkin punctuated with a red lipstick kiss.

Read also: House of Gucci: what’s the movie everyone’s talking about?