GTA: the Trilogy installation size revealed on PS5

Only one week to go until the launch of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, so maybe you are already thinking about which games you should delete for installation, especially if you are on new generation consoles. Well, it was already revealed how much these titles will weigh in Playstation 5 and yes it is a little more than what we expected.

Via Twitter, the always reliable account of PlayStation Game Size, which is in charge of digging through Sony’s servers to get this kind of information, revealed the sizes of each game in the trilogy for PS5:

– GTA 3: 5,293GB

– GTA Vice City: 10.768GB

– GTA San Andreas: 22.679GB

In total they will be approximately 38GB and yes, each game will have its own icon in the interface, so there is the possibility that they will be sold separately in the future. Remember that the physical version of Switch it will also require an additional download.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will debut next November 11th in digital format and in physical format the December 7th.

Editor’s note: Honestly, I was expecting the install size for these games to be a lot smaller, so this hints to me that the remastering work might be a lot more in-depth than we think. Yes, we already had a trailer that gave us a better look at the project, but we will have to wait until we see it directly on our screens to judge it.

Via: PlayStation Game Size