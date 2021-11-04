Grand Theft Auto: the Trilogy weight revealed for PlayStation

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Fans of Grand Theft Auto, especially those who saw the rise of the franchise 20 years ago, look forward to November 11, the day when Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It will debut on consoles and PC. As usually happens a few years from now, the issue of storage is something that must be taken into account and in the case of PlayStation users there is important information.

GTA: The Trilogy it will take almost 40GB from your PlayStation, at least on day 1

A few days after the debut of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the Twitter account @PlayStationSize, dedicated to storage spaces in Sony consoles, revealed the weight that each delivery of this collection will have and the increase they have had compared to the original versions. Of start, Grand Theft Auto III will require 5,293 GB, meanwhile Grand Theft Auto: Vice City will take 10,768 GB while Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will weigh 22,679.

🚨 Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition Size VS Original Version (OV: PS2 Version On PS4) 🟧 GTA lll

🔹O: 1,569 GB

🔹DE: 5,293 GB 🟩 GTA Vice City

🔹O: 2,392 GB

🔹DE: 10,768 GB ⬛ GTA San Andreas

🔹O: 3,230 GB

🔹DE: 22,679 GB 🟨 #GTATheTrilogy pic.twitter.com/VWkvEtLyx7 – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 3, 2021

It is important to take into account that this is the weight of the 3 games that make up Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in its launch version for PS4 and PS5, so in the case of the first console they will remain as is, close to 40 GB, but if it is the new Sony console, you have to consider the day 1 patch that will offer additional improvements, so the weight will be greater.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It is coming November 11 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC. In this link you will find all the related information.

Follow us at LEVEL UP.

Related Video: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Preview Trailer

Source