Google ranking in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, November 3

1. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

2. Halloween Kills

Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and her granddaughter Allyson left the ruthless murderer Michael Myers locked up and burning in the basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she has finally killed whoever it has turned his life into hell. But when Michael manages to break free from Laurie’s trap, he restarts his bloodbath ritual. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against it, she inspires the entire population of Haddonfield to rebel against their unstoppable monster. The Strodes join a group of survivors of Michael’s first massacre who decide to bring justice into their own hands and form a citizen patrol with the aim of hunting down Michael once and for all.

3. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Four. Fifty shades darker

As Christian struggles with his inner demons, Anastasia must face the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

5. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

6. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

7. The Warren File: Demon Bound

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren come across what would become one of the most sensational cases in their archives. The fight for a child’s soul takes them beyond anything they have ever seen before, to mark the first time in American history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

8. Ready Player One

Year 2044. Wade Watts is a teenager who likes to escape from the increasingly gloomy real world through a popular virtual utopia on a global scale called Oasis, until his eccentric and billionaire creator dies. Before dying, he offers his fortune as a reward for an elaborate treasure hunt through the most inhospitable corners of his creation. It will be the starting point for Wade to face off against players, powerful corporate foes, and other ruthless competitors willing to do whatever it takes, both within Oasis and in the real world, to claim the prize.

9. Your best friend

Toby is a dog who wonders the meaning of his life when, surprised, he realizes that he has been reincarnated as a puppy. Thus, throughout their lives its meaning will be questioned while helping different owners, but always with the aim of meeting the first.

10. Fifty Shades Freed

Believing they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and life full of luxury. But just as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

