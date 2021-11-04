Goodbye rows! Hello to recharges for your cell phone from Amazon – El Financiero

The e-commerce platform, Amazon, can also be used to recharge mobile phone balances for users of Telcel, Movistar and AT&T.

Mobile recharges will be available to anyone with an Amazon Mexico account.

Those who wish to use this service must select the option ‘Cell Recharge’ from the menu in the app and Web versions of Amazon Mexico, enter the cell phone number, select the mobile phone operator and the desired recharge amount.

Customers will be able to use the payment methods of their choice, including their Amazon balance, debit or credit cards, and Amazon gift cards.

“At Amazon Mexico we continue to implement new services that help make our customers’ lives easier. With the incorporation of this new service, we confirm that Amazon is for everyone, and that our commitment is to continue expanding the selection of products and services, in order to offer the best shopping experience for our customers, “said David Miller, Director, in the statement. General of Amazon in Mexico.

The minimum recharge amount is 10 pesos for Telcel and Movistar users and 15 pesos for AT&T. The maximum recharge amount for the three companies is 500 pesos and there is no commission for carrying out this operation.