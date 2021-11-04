Good End 2021: When is it and which stores DO participate? | COMPLETE LIST

Every day the Good End 2021, where it is expected that there will be an immense spill economical as happened in previous years with this government initiative that aims to support the economy family, encourage the activity of the internal market and increase formal trade, as well as guarantee respect for the rights of the consumer.
The Good end will meet its eleventh edition since it was established in 2010, year after year it is gaining followers and, although it is far from “Black Friday” in the United States, it represents a good opportunity for consumers, who eagerly await the call “end of cheapest week of the year”.
Despite the fact that during 2020 it suffered its worst year due to the pandemic of Covid-19Due to the low capacity allowed in shopping centers, it is expected that this year at least in the capital of the country, the numbers in sales will double.
That is why the Government insists that this period of offers in which, consumers They can purchase merchandise with special discounts or months without interest, which makes it easier for them to increase their equity. It should be noted that, since the first days of this month of November, millions of employees have already begun to receive their bonus to be able to take advantage of the offers.
When is it and which stores will participate in the Good End 2021?
For a few weeks it was indicated that the dates to be held on Good End 2021 will be from November 10 to 16, so that during these seven days you can to buy either directly in the trade or online.
The ready from stores participants is the following:
