Good End 2021: When is it and which stores DO participate? | COMPLETE LIST

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
28

Every day the Good End 2021, where it is expected that there will be an immense spill economical as happened in previous years with this government initiative that aims to support the economy family, encourage the activity of the internal market and increase formal trade, as well as guarantee respect for the rights of the consumer.

The Good end will meet its eleventh edition since it was established in 2010, year after year it is gaining followers and, although it is far from “Black Friday” in the United States, it represents a good opportunity for consumers, who eagerly await the call “end of cheapest week of the year”.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here