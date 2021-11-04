Get your new free game from the Epic Games Store today

At last Thursday and before starting fully with the weekend, we have to remind you that today is the day we can get a new free game thanks to the Epic Games Store. Every Thursday we have at least one new free game in the Epic store, sometimes it can be one more extra, but for today we have confirmed this new free title.

Without leaving the Halloween hangover yet, you should know that until 17:00 (local time) you can still get this week’s free game, you can download it through the following link. From today at 17:00 (local time) we will be able to download this week’s free game and in turn, the next title that the guys from Epic will give away next Thursday will be announced. Today’s gift will be available specifically until next Thursday November 11th.

Download the new free game from the Epic Games Store