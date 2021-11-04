George Clooney watch, Chris Evans custom video and more to go up for auction today on ebay – Rock & Pop

A special event for collectors of Hollywood, today is the chance to get relics of ‘Anchorman’, ‘Friends’ and a George Clooney autographed watch. All this with the aim of helping war veterans in USA.

With a great cause behind, an organization called Homes For Our Troops will be the organizer of the fifth annual auction Veteran’s Day Celebrity Auction. This will take place from today, 4 of November, until the 14 this month and they will have coveted items that can be yours… for large sums of money.

An auction for all types of buyer

Among the most interesting objects there are shorts from the set of ‘Anchorman 2’, autographed by himself Will Ferrel. If that’s not to your liking, there are also items for the ‘Friends’ fans, especially for the followers of Rachel Green.

Clothing autographed by Jennifer Aniston, used by his character in ‘Friends’ they also expect high numbers from buyers. But on top of that, there will not only be clothing at this event, but also coveted movie and musician memorabilia such as an original script from ‘Suicide Squad’ signed by the full cast, a snoopy clock specially signed by George Clooney from his personal collection, a guitar with the John hancock from Jon Bon Jovi in it and much more.

The auction will also offer digital rewards, as a valuable greeting fully starred by Chris Evans through a video.

In total, we are talking about more than 130 items personalized experiences and experiences that can be purchased by anyone through the Ebay, and obviously all the money if it will go to a good cause in USA.

The event will also be animated by celebrities such as Jake Tapper, Mindy Kaling, Wynonna Judd, Don Cheadle and others.

Everything will take place here, starting from today.