George Clooney and Amal are interested in a mansion in Provence

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are the latest stars to fall for the charms of the south of France. So much so that now the couple could become a neighbor of their friend Brad Pitt in the château Miraval, the impressive property he acquired with Angelina, in 2011, and where they spent the first months after the birth of their young children, Viv and Knox. Just over twelve kilometers from there and an hour’s drive from Saint-Tropez is the medieval town of Brignoles, where the Domaine de Canadel, the exclusive property, of ten million euros, in which Clooney would have been interested to spend long periods with his wife and twins, Ella and Alexander, who will celebrate four years in June. The purchase has not yet been made effective, in fact, it seems that, although the medium Var Matin indicated May 5 as the day of the signing of the sale, there would be an offer from some other interested party on the table.