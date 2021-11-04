Gal Gadot to play the Evil Queen in the new Snow White movie

MADRID, Nov. 4 (CulturaOcio) –

Snow White is another of the Disney animation classics that will have its live action version. The production has already found its Evil Queen, who will be played by Gal Gadot.

According to Deadline, the Wonder Woman actress is in final negotiations to take over the role of villain. Directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt, the film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Recording is expected to begin sometime next year.

The post notes that the live-action film will expand on the story and feature new music. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write the new songs for the film. “A big reason the studio has taken its time with this adaptation is to make sure the music is just right, and sources say the executives are excited about what Pasek and Paul have created,” says Deadline.

Based on the brothers Grimm’s 1812 fairy tale of the same name, the animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs initially hit theaters on December 21, 1937. David Hand directed the production, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Soundtrack. original.

This version will not be the first live-action Snow White. In 2012 Snow White and the Huntsman was released, directed by Rupert Sanders and starring Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth. This film had a sequel in 2016, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, with Chris Hemsworth, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain and Charlize Theron.

Gadot is known for her role in the Wonder Woman series. He has also participated in other titles such as Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as well as in several installments of the Fast & Furious saga. Soon it will launch Red Alert, Death on the Nile or Cleopatra, among other projects.