Gal Gadot to play the Evil Queen in Snow White

Gal Gadot will momentarily ditch her Superwoman outfit to don that of the Evil Queen. The actress confirmed this Thursday that she will be part of Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter, Disney’s new take on this classic.

The interpreter will now show a new facet, that of a villain, and will join Rachel Zegler, the one chosen to be Snow White. Both will put the orders of the director Marc Webb.

Rachel Zegler is chosen to be Snow White

Based on a story by the Brothers Grimm, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) was Disney’s first feature film and over the years it became an essential film in the history of animation.

It is not the first time it has been covered. We previously saw Kristen Stewart in Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), as well as Julia Roberts and Lily Collins in Mirror Mirror (2012).





The role of Snow White consolidates the fascinating rise in the cinema of Zegler, who in his first Hollywood role will play Maria in the version of West Side Story that Steven Spielberg will premiere in December.

For his part, Gadot will premiere next week on Netflix Red alert, an action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. A new film about Cleopatra stands out in her future projects, in which she will meet Patty Jenkins, the director of the two Wonder Woman films.

Snow White was Disney’s first feature film