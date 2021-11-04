Gal Gadot from ‘Wonder Woman’ to the EVIL Queen of Snow White in live-action

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
54

Gal gadot is one of the favorite stars of Hollywood and after playing the Wonder Woman now be the Evil queen from the classic fairy tale of Snow White and the seven dwarfs. It was a few months ago that the franchise announced Rachel Zegler as the innocent princes and this afternoon they announced the big contract with superstar.

According to Deadline, the actress of 36 years is in final negotiations with the company to interpret the Evil queen; However, with a story on your account Instagram the actress ended up confirming her role in the movie Snow White.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here