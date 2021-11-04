Gal Gadot from ‘Wonder Woman’ to the EVIL Queen of Snow White in live-action

Gal gadot is one of the favorite stars of Hollywood and after playing the Wonder Woman now be the Evil queen from the classic fairy tale of Snow White and the seven dwarfs. It was a few months ago that the franchise announced Rachel Zegler as the innocent princes and this afternoon they announced the big contract with superstar.

According to Deadline, the actress of 36 years is in final negotiations with the company to interpret the Evil queen; However, with a story on your account Instagram the actress ended up confirming her role in the movie Snow White.

It should be noted that in the world of cinema, the original story of the Grimm brothers it has already had several adaptations; between them, Snow White & the Huntsman the film that generated many scandals for the infidelity of Kristen Stewart to Robert Pattinson, his then partner, with the director of the film.

Snow White, the live-action, from DISNEY arrives

Disney announced the live-action of Snow White, because of the love that the public and critics have for him. According to Deadline, the company always had in mind Gal gadot for the role of the Evil queen. It should be noted that Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett and even Emma Stone gave life to villains spades.

Rachel zegler, 20, to be the one who gives life to Snow White. The live-action of Snow White will begin with the production of the film in 2022.

The youtuber Rachel zegler be the new Snow White of Disney in live action format. The young woman participated in an open casting of Steven Spielberg for West Side Story, it was there that her race gained momentum.

Now I will be the protagonist of the new live action version of the film of Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. The original film is from 1938 and it was the way in which the path to animation began.

