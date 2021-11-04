from Kristen Stewart and her fiancee to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, celebrities don’t hide their love from the cameras

Stewart and Meyer, leaving a restaurant in New York

Kristen Stewart surprised in the last hours by confirming that he will marry his girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, after two years of relationship. The 31-year-old actress gave to get the news on Howard Stern’s radio show. “We are going to get married, we will,” he revealed with great happiness. Within hours, both were seen leaving a New York restaurant hand in hand.

“I wanted her to propose to me, so I think I made it clear how I wanted it to be and she was right. It was very nice, he did it very well, we got married, it will happen, ”the actress also said. is promoting Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s biopic about Princess Diana. “There was nothing specific in his proposal, with two women you don’t know who is going to fulfill any damn gender role. We don’t want to think in those terms, so it just happened ”, he added, hinting that everything arose spontaneously.

Stewart and Meyer began their relationship in 2019

Stewart I was promoting the reboot from Charlie’s Angels when she was first seen with Meyer. Sitting in the entrance of a building, they were both enjoying a summer afternoon in New York when they were caught by flashes in August 2019, shortly after the actress parted ways with model Stella Maxwell.

On the other hand, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were also very much in love with the flashes.

