From guardian to feline, Chris Pratt announces he will play Garfield

Chris Pratt, the actor from Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, announced this Tuesday from bill from instagram who will interpret the voice of Garfield in a new movie. Although there are already several films of the feline, this will be a new bet even with a modern and lively design.

This film will be produced by Sony Pictures and at the moment there is not much information, but what is known at the moment is that the film will be released in 2023 or a little earlier depending on the times of the industry.

The director in charge will be Mark Dindal, who was already responsible for The Emperor’s Folly and Chicken Little, as well as one of the scriptwriters of Finding Nemo, with which the project seems to have good figures of animation.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared on his social networks an image of Garfield saying “Well, this Monday doesn’t suck …” and later announced that he would lend his voice to bring the lasagna-loving cat to life.

Chris Pratt is also chosen to voice Super Mario in the Universal Pictures and Nintendo film that will be released in 2022, the film will feature great actors and actresses who will play characters from the video game: Princess Peach, Anya Taylor-Joy, Luigi , Charlie Day, Bowser, Jack Black, Toad, Keegan-Michael Key, Donkey Kong, Seth Rogen, Cranky Kong, Fred Armisen, Kamek Kevin Michael Richardson and Spike Sebastian Maniscalco.