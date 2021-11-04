Frank Castañeda shines in Sheriff Tiraspol and they ask for his place in the Colombian National Team

Colombian Frank Castañeda has a great game in Sheriff Tiraspol and they want to see him in the Colombian National Team

November 03, 2021 20:00

The fourth date of the group stage of the Champions League left a great meeting between Sheriff Tiraspol and Inter Milan, where those led by Simone Inzaghi took a 3 to 1 victory at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena stadium.

The loss left Sheriff concerned about his chances of moving on to the next phase of the tournament, as he is currently in third place and could move on to the Europa League in that case.

However, only one point separates him from Inter Milan, something that could change in the two remaining dates of this group stage.

Despite the defeat, the one who took a great game was Frank Castañeda. The Colombian is gaining confidence in the team and was a key piece to generate attack in the Moldovan team.

His great moment makes fans put their hopes in him and ask Reinaldo Rueda, coach of the Colombian National Team, to take him into account for the next call.

The Colombian technical director has not yet released the list of players to face Brazil and Paraguay on matchdays 13 and 14 of the Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Will Castañeda have a chance?