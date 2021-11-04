for this reason some integrated applications fail

Some Windows 11 users may be experiencing problems when open or use apps built-in or operating system functions. If you are one of them, there is good news for you. Microsoft has published a solution.

Those in Redmond point out that this recent Windows 11 problem it’s because expiration of a digital certificate. More precisely, one that expired on October 31 and that is necessary for the operation of some parts of the system.

In a support document, Microsoft points out which Windows 11 applications and functions may fail with the expiration of the digital certificate.

Crop tool.

Accounts page in the app Setting (only in S mode).

Touch keyboard, voice typing and emoji panel.

Input Method Editor User Interface (IME UI).

Application First steps and tips.

How to solve the expired certificate problem in Windows 11?

Putting an end to the problems related to the last expired certificate is very simple. It simply must install update KB5006746 released on October 21 for Windows 11 systems.

Go to Beginning > Setting > Windows update and click Search for updates. If you have a genuine Windows 11 license, the system will show you the available updates, including the one mentioned above.

When installed, Windows 11 you will receive a new certificate that will replace the expired one. Consequently, the users affected by the expiration of the same will recover the lost functionalities.

What are Windows digital certificates for?

Digital certificates are a means of identification necessary to perform different types of tasks that require the Internet. In the case of Windows 11, these are used by built-in applications and functions of the operating system itself.

If a system cannot provide a valid certificate to the requesting website or online service, it has no way of identifying itself to it. As this presents security risks, the request cannot be completed.

In Windows, digital certificates are renewed with updates. Because of this, in order for your computer to continue to function well, it is very important to keep your operating system up to date.