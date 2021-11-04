For these reasons, Macías would make Chivas ugly

One of the great promises that Mexican soccer has is Jose Juan Macías, however, the forward lives a difficult moment in his career, as the adventure for LaLiga with Getafe it has not been successful at all.

The 22-year-old attacker, this season with Getafe barely has 197 minutes so far, has a total of 7 games played in which only in two games has he started as a starter, but its operation and has also been affected, since it has not scored and has not collaborated with any assistance.

As if that were not enough, the team does not accompany either since they are last in the general classification of the Spanish tournament, also a situation that complicated the stay of “JJ” with the “Azulones” is that Michel González, He is no longer a team coach, the former coach of Pumas led

to his first adventure in the “Old Continent”.

Why doesn’t Macías want to go back to Chivas?

El Diario Cancha revealed that Macías He does not see an option to return to Chivas, as he does not want to give up and will seek to continue his career on the European continent, according to the aforementioned medium “JJ” would look for LaLiga teams.

While an eventual return to

It would mean a real failure for the attacker, this was commented to his close circle, that is why the possibilities are reduced to continue in Europe and look for another team to recover its best version on the pitch.

Macías is erased from Getafe

After González’s departure, Enrique Sánchez Flores erased the attacker, as it is not considered for matches, this situation has set off alarms for the representative and the player himself to look for other horizons, in search of greater activity, since one of the objectives is to keep his name in Gerardo Martino’s mind on his way to Qatar 2022.

