FMF will automatically investigate screams in Cruz Azul vs León and could lead to a veto in the playoffs

In the match between Cruz Azul and León, the homophobic cry was heard and the FMF will investigate to determine a punishment on the capital’s team

The homophobic screams that were heard in the match between Cruz Azul and León, which was held at the Azteca stadium, have been turned by Liga MX to the Disciplinary Commission for its investigation and corresponding resolution and could lead to a veto for the team in the play-off or Liguilla stage, as the case may be.

The homophobic screams that were heard in the match between Cruz Azul and León will be investigated ex officio by the FMF. Imago7

“In the pending match of Day 11 of the Apertura 2021 between the Cruz Azul and León Clubs, at minute 81 of the game the first homophobic cry was presented, repeating itself at 83 ‘, 88’ and 90 ‘which caused two suspensions of the match “.

“The intervention and coordination of the Commissioner of the MX League, elements of Public and Private Security allowed to identify the area from which the scream came and the eviction of around 140 people from the Azteca Stadium,” the league reported in a statement.

As a background, during this same week, Atlético Morelia received a veto game for the conduct of its fans in a game against Pumas Tabasco, which was played at the Morelos Stadium, as part of Matchday 14.

“Sanction Club Atlético Morelia with a Stadium Veto for a match, for the appearance of the discriminatory shout during the aforementioned match and the application of the anti-discrimination protocol. Club Atlético Morelia is warned about its future conduct, since in the event that these types of actions are committed again, the Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe sanctions against them, “was the sanction that the Disciplinary Commission imposed on the Purépecha team three days ago.

Once they receive the reports from the MX League, the Mexican Soccer Federation will analyze whether a veto against Cruz Azul corresponds. The position of the highest Mexican soccer body is that there is zero tolerance for these behaviors.

“In the same way, Liga MX reiterates that there is no room for any manifestation of discrimination in stadiums; in this sport the family atmosphere and respect on and off the field must prevail,” adds the entity.

Liga MX issued warning

Meanwhile, before the homophobic cry that was heard up to four times on Wednesday at the Azteca Stadium, the Liga MX came out to launch a warning to the general public:

“Insulting can be expensive! We do not cause them to stop the show on the field for disrespect or discriminatory actions“were the sharp words of the official account of Liga MX.

Besides that the Mexican team It is under scrutiny by FIFA, which has just applied a new sanction for the same cause, today the events of the Cruz Azul and Morelia games are added, which keeps Mexican football in the eye of the hurricane because of the discriminatory cry .