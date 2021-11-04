FMF to appeal FIFA sanction for forbidden shout – Sniper

Doña Fede is not going to sit idly by in the face of the past spear punishment that FIFA applied for him ‘forbidden cry’, They tell me that they are only waiting for the complete file of the case to be sent to them, because they only released the sanction of two parties and the more than two national melons to pay, and not the detailed arguments.

The appeal will have two main arguments: first, that the FMF has done everything possible to try to eradicate the ScreamEverything that has been in their hands, not only with the campaigns everywhere, but there are already at least 160 people who were removed from the Azteca for shouting, for example, and no more can be done.

And second, that FIFA itself, through the referees and commissioners of the games for which the sanction is given, never applied the three-step protocol imposed by FIFA itself! That is to say, they only stayed in the call by the local sound, and since it was silenced, they no longer did the one to withdraw players and even suspend the punishment. So if it worked with the first step and the others were no longer necessary, why the heck is it sanctioned?

I’ll tell you at once: the appeal goes to the Fifera Disciplinary Commission, but if there is no reaction, Doña Fede is going to go to the ultimate consequences, that is, to resort to the CAS. You remember me, or FIFA lowers him to his position as the highest judge of the universe with stained punishments, or God is a father is going to arm. They go with everything.

THEY WANT TO KEEP THEM AWAY FROM THE SCREAM

Of course, the following punishment games will be played at the Azteca Stadium behind closed doors, unless they can expressly reverse the sanction, which I see is complicated. What Doña Fede is analyzing is that for the January and March games and to remove El Tri del Coloso de Santa Úrsula, because the fans have not helped to avoid these costly vetoes.

The big question is: where do they not launch the forbidden cry? Well, there is not much to do. They tell me that the only city with large stadiums that has performed better and hardly yells at the opposing goalkeeper when he clears is Monterrey. So it wouldn’t be weird to move to the Sultana.

Another option is to go to the United States, the problem is that the cry has also been heard in the venues where Mexico has recently stopped, although to a lesser degree than in Azteca.

IN MONTERREY, WORLDWIDE ONLY WITH STRIPES

Now, already writing about venues for El Tri and putting the Monterrey fans as an example, I have heard a lot recently that the Los Angeles stadium project Tigers has a high probability of being a World Cup in 2026, so much so that even the Governor ‘Fosfo Fosfo’, Samuel García, is already spreading the word among his own that they are going to win the house of Striped. But his trusted Franco comes out to put clarity in murky waters: it is impossible.

From the outset, this candidacy was launched for being sustainable, that is, for not having to spend on building stadiums; All the properties that were delivered to FIFA as part of the World Cup plan between the United States, Canada and Mexico are already built, even only two were not in operation at the time of submitting the bid, the Allegiant of the Raiders in Las Vegas and the SoFi of Rams and Chargers in Los Angeles, but they are already 100 percent. So it is not possible to put the new house of Tigres.

In addition, the organization of the Monterrey headquarters is in the hands of the Rayados and Femsa board of directors, so there is no way they will release the headquarters to their eternal enemies.

OF THE UNCOMFORTABLE OF THE NEST

On Tuesday I promised to tell you more about how the intern of America is going, especially because there was annoyance from the board and coaching staff with certain elements. Today I am telling you about a specific case that cannot be fixed: that of Renato Ibarra.

For the Conca Final in Monterrey, the Azulcrema board decided to even carry the parakeet, thinking of winning the title and celebrating with everyone on the field and dressing room, and of course, to have the photo raising the glass with each of the elements of the club, that’s why even players like Lainez, Suárez and Naveda, who already knew that they would not be able to play due to physical issues, concentrated with the squad.

However, there was one who was left out of the planning of the party, my dear friend Renato, who they decided not to invite. My ears in El Nido confirm that Renato is practically erased from the map due to everything that has happened upon his return, due to the lack of attitude to follow the instructions of the house doctors and to rehabilitate himself. It is uncomfortable, he no longer has whoever wants him in Coapa despite having a contract until 2023 and it is urgent that the transfer market be opened again to give him a clue. Next Tuesday, another case.

THE TALK AGAINST ‘HORRORS’

And América returned to work after the short break to clear his mind after losing in Conca and Liga Em Ex; Before starting practice yesterday, there was a talk to tighten the nuts and focus looks on what is coming, in the Liguilla to find La 14.

My Santi Solari and his coaching staff expressed concerns in the lower zone, due to ‘excesses of confidence’ and injuries, but emphasized that the tactical bases of order and balance, those that have given them super leadership, must be intensified, as well how to recognize to polish recent mistakes. Mentally it has not been easy to overcome for the Eagles, but professionalism must come to fruition.

They tell me that the speech revolves around accepting that one objective was lost, but that the other is still there and they will ‘fight it to the death’.

A MOMENTARY BREAK

What a noise that unleashed the explanation I gave in the last column of TUDN’s departure from the transmission of the Canelo fight, which remains exclusively on Azteca. Well, they told me all kinds of gossip: that if it was the beginning of the rupture even in soccer broadcasts, that if even the World Cup was in danger so that Televisa could keep it alone and a long etcetera. But it is all speculation. The only certainty is that it was a decision that went through the financial analysis, because in TUDN they considered that the broth would be more expensive than the meatballs and that’s it. We’ll see how the games go in the future.

What is a reality is that Czar Aguilar asked to stay in Las Vegas to cover in a ‘personal’ way the lawsuit between Álvarez and Plant, because on the Chapultepec television they prohibited his elements from talking about Canelo this week, so as not to do the fat broth to those of the Ajusco.

