FMF analyzes vetoing La Maquina for homophobic shout in Azteca

Lesson not learned. After the homophobic cry was again present in the Aztec stadium during the defeat of Blue Cross in view of Lion in mourning pending the Matchday 11, the Mexican Soccer Federation will analyze the case to determine a sanction.

Through social networks, the MX League reported that he turned the report over to the Disciplinary Commission and it will be analyzed what actions to take before the contempt of the celestial fans against the goalkeeper of La Fiera, Rodolfo Cota.

“In the pending match of Day 11 of # GritaMéxicoA21 between the Cruz Azul and LeonAt minute 81 of the game, the first homophobic cry was presented, repeating itself at 83 ‘, 88’ and 90 ‘, which caused two suspensions of the match, “emphasizes the report that will be investigated.

Faced with this situation, the outlook for Machine would be the punishment of a game without fans in the Repechage Phase or in League.

DO NOT LEARN THE LESSON

The MX League reported that more than one hundred people were evicted by the homophobic scream at the Azteca Stadium, in the match between Blue Cross and Lion.

The actions were presented at least four times, so the authorities applied the protocol to evacuate the fans.

