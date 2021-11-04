fight from the movie ‘Los Mercenarios 4’

What we like behind the scenes, the typical behind the scenes, especially if the film in question has not yet been released. Well that’s what he’s done Jason Statham with ‘Los Mercenarios 4’, posting a video on his social networks where he sees a lot of action, and the occasional fight scene from the film. Muscles and bullets, wow. What has to be.

Statham himself has been spoiling for the past few weeks since the film began shooting in London. “Back to work with the main man.” That’s how Statham confirmed an open secret: ‘The Mercenaries 4’ had begun to be recorded and he immortalized it with the first image together with Sylvester Stallone, they show muscles with the classic work suit, that black jumpsuit that accompanies them on every mission. Filming is scheduled for the end of 2021 or at most, early 2022, and finally the pandemic has not prevented a delay in the date and programming.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But that is not all. Stallone himself explained what the first fight of ‘The Mercenaries 4’ with Jason Statham will be like. “I want you to see how many choreography there are around this,” he explains from his instagram account in a video where he gives us a guided tour of the set. He shows us the fake Jason, brass knuckles in hand, and explains how he thinks these confrontations in the cinema should be: “I think the best is man to man and brute force, keep it simple.” Now we have one more clue.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io