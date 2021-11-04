Fernando Beltrán revealed why he no longer trusted Vucetich

Editorial Mediotiempo

After he played little with Victor Manuel Vucetich in Chivas, the midfielder Fernando Beltran He broke the silence and pointed out that he lost confidence in the coach after he told him that he had lost his productivity. El Nene spoke of many situations, but did not want to reveal more details.

“The truth is I am a player who likes to talk on the field, I do not like to be messing with technicians. The truth everyone will have their point of view, in the end many situations happened that made me personally and I feel as a player lose my confidence with Vucetich “he told TUDN.

“Many situations that he told me and especially one that told me it was not productive. They made me lose confidence, obviously they made me lose minutes that was also very important ”.

Fernando Beltrán has played in eleven games of the Opening 2021 and only on Matchday 5 has she been able to complete 90 minutes. In the rest of the disputed matches, he has performances of 13 minutes and others of up to 70 minutes. He has not yet scored a goal in this tournament with Guadalajara.

Vucetich was dismissed on Matchday 9 after the victory against Pachuca. The DT failed to convince the board, and several players on the squad had not responded on the court as expected.