Fed keeps its interest rate unchanged

The Fed assured that its reference rate remains unchanged. Photo: Reuters

The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) kept its benchmark rate between 0% and 0.25%, so it was unchanged; the president of the organization, Jerome Powell, mentioned that it is still possible to wait to upload it, if it is required.

Rates and inflation

Fed Chairman Jerome PowellHe stated that it is “very difficult to predict the persistence” and “effects”, particularly inflation, of logistical problems, but he considers that the agency can wait before raising its interest rates.

“It is an uncertain moment, but we should see inflation go down by the second or third quarter” of 2022, he said.

Over a possible increase in reference rates, He admitted that they would not hesitate to upload them if the situation warrants it.

“It is difficult enough to make projections in normal times. When we talk about global supply chain disruptions, it is something else entirely. We don’t have much experience. “

The Fed cut its guideline rates to ultra-low levels to encourage credit and consumption, and fears that raising the reference rates early will harm the reactivation of the labor market.

Private companies hired 571,000 people in October, the services firm ADP reported, the latest sign that the US economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On another topic, the Fed announced that it will begin to reduce from November its asset purchase program in view of the “progress” of the economy.

Thus, the Fed it will reduce its purchases of assets such as Treasury bonds or securities attached to mortgage loans, currently by 120 billion dollars per month, by about 15 billion per month, an amount that will be “adjusted” depending on the evolution of the economy.