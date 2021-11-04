Facebook removes its facial recognition that allowed tagging photos

Facebook erase biometric records more than one billion people.

Facebook will stop using the facial recognition on its platform, which helped to automatically tag users in photos, videos and memories, but will continue to be used in other functions, the social network reported on Tuesday.

In the midst of renaming the parent network of Facebook for Meta, the company Mark Zuckerberg also said that erase biometric records more than one billion people In the next weeks.

The change ends with a function that automatically identified the people who appeared in the photos and videos of the users of the social network since 2010, a key function for Facebook to build a global library of faces.

“This modification will represent one of the biggest changes in the use of recognition facial in the history of technology, ”wrote Jerome Pesenti, Meta’s vice president of artificial intelligence.

Goal explained that he will proceed to the elimination of the information of those who had this function activated. There will be no change for those who did not have it enabled.

Nevertheless, Facebook will continue to use technology to do things like help users to gain access to a locked account or verify your identity to complete a transaction.

The controversy of facial recognition amid the problems facing Facebook

The announcement comes as Facebook battles a major crisis in the United States following the leak of documents claiming that its executives knew that the platform could cause harm, particularly to minors.

The crisis led to renewed calls from legislators and authorities to promote government regulation.

The identification facial went through changes to reinforce privacy, which however did not prevent an important lawsuit that forced Facebook to agree to the disbursement of 650 million dollars in 2020, after the court alleged that it had illegally collected biometric information to “tag faces” in violation of a 2008 Illinois privacy law.

It was one of the most substantive settlements for a privacy case in the United States, surpassed only by the $ 5 billion that Facebook agreed to pay the Federal Trade Commission for its data handling practices. Both are awaiting judicial approval.

Several American cities, including San Francisco, passed bans on the use of computer technology. recognition facial. There is concern about the creation of large databases with the possibility of errors in the identification of some people.

Faced with pressure from the media and organizations in the United States, tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, IBM and Google stopped, at least temporarily, from selling software recognition facial to the police forces.

“The recognition facial it is one of the most dangerous and politically toxic technologies ever created. Even Facebook knows it, ”said Caitlin Seeley George, head of the digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.