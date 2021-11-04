Facebook, Instagram and Messenger fell again globally

Failures were recorded worldwide on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram (Photo: Composition)

Again this November 3, a worldwide drop platforms Goal, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, leaving thousands of people cut off and unable to navigate within them.

“We know that some of you are having trouble accessing our messaging apps right now. We are working to fix things as quickly as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience and wait! #instagramdown, ”Instagram said.

According to the platform Down Detector, the failures started before 07:00 hours (GTM). The most reported problems They were: 41% on the web, 30% on the loading of the feed or news and 29% on navigation in the application.

In the case of Facebook Messenger, the site received the following crash reports: 57% from sending messages, 24% from web browsing and 1% from the application. In the case of social network base, it was indicated that the problems were: 44% in the website, 28% in the application and 28% in the loading of the feed.

Instagram reported on the failures (Photo: Screenshot)

Unlike other occasions, on this day the failures lasted between two and three hours, depending on the region, which was considerably less than the last failure of the Meta platforms, occurred on October 4, in which they lasted for about five hours.

As is customary, when users began to suffer errors, they went to Twitter to confirm that it was not their internet or device, as well as to make memes and complain that it was not possible use Facebook, Instagram or Messenger.

“Me going back to Twitter because Messenger, Instagram and Facebook fell” and “I confirming on Twitter if Facebook Business fell because the inboxes are not seen”, were the comments of some Internet users.

Faults detected in the Down Detector platform (Photo: Screenshot)

In the last global crash, WhatsApp was also involved, leaving thousands of users incommunicado who could not send and receive messages or make calls from there.

For all those failures that lasted almost five hours around the world, Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Meta, had a loss in its market value of about 7,000 million dollars, according to calculations of Bloomberg.

However, that would not have been his only loss, because having had no user for so many hours, he still Facebook Inc., stopped receiving income of between $ 65 million and $ 79 million, according to measurements of Snopes.

Users take the opportunity to make memes (Photo: Screenshot)

To arrive at the calculation, the data verification platform started from the 28,600 million dollars that the technology company entered thanks to the advertising in the last quarter of the quarter ended in June, according to the information distributed by the group, and calculated how much this amount amounted to per day ($ 318 million), hour ($ 13 million), minute ($ 220,000) and second ($ 3,700).

Taking into account that the failures in the social networks service lasted for 5 hours, the Facebook losses would exceed $ 65 million in advertising revenue. However, the downtime was variable for users, as some experienced an additional hour without being able to operate on any of the platforms, which, according to the same source, would increase the amount to USD 79 million.

The company explained in a blog post that the service interruption It was due to a problem with the configuration of its network and it specified that there is no evidence that user data was compromised.

