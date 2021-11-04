F-100 Eluminator, Ford’s electric bet inspired by the 1978 F-100

Ford has revealed a new electric van which looks like a retro futuristic dream. It’s about the F-100 Eluminator, one of those vehicles that have not even been driven and already cause excitement.
Based on the 1978 Ford F-100 pickup, the F-100 Eluminator electric all-wheel drive has 480 horsepower and features Ford Performance Parts’ Eluminator electric box motor. Unfortunately, for now it is just a concept vehicleSo rushing to your local Ford dealer will only disappoint you. Still, the F-100 Eluminator is a great example of how electric vehicle aesthetics are being pushed forward, or technically rejected.
“Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we are supporting customers as they go fully electric and embrace emission-free performance, even for our traditional vehicles,” he said. Eric Cin, Ford’s global director of vehicle customization and accessories and licensing.
The F-100 Eluminator could use a flashier paint job – gray is a bit drab. But the real draw here is indulging in 70s style without breaking the ozone layer and spawn a new hole each time it is turned on.
Eluminator motor available for your vintage car
If you have a gift for mechanics and $ 3,900 dollars ample, you can buy the Eluminator motor to electrify your own classic vehicle. But if you want a retro aesthetic reproduction with an electric heart fresh off the production line, you just have to keep wishing and waiting for now.
Electric cars are much better for the environment than the gas guzzlers of yesteryear, but their commonly futuristic aesthetic doesn’t appeal to everyone. Hopefully, Ford’s F-100 Eluminator will help broaden our concept of what electric vehicles can be and encourage everyone to get going to get away from gasoline.
