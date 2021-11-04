F-100 Eluminator, Ford’s electric bet inspired by the 1978 F-100

Ford has revealed a new electric van which looks like a retro futuristic dream. It’s about the F-100 Eluminator, one of those vehicles that have not even been driven and already cause excitement.

Ford F-100 Eluminator. / Photo: Courtesy Ford.

Based on the 1978 Ford F-100 pickup, the F-100 Eluminator electric all-wheel drive has 480 horsepower and features Ford Performance Parts’ Eluminator electric box motor. Unfortunately, for now it is just a concept vehicleSo rushing to your local Ford dealer will only disappoint you. Still, the F-100 Eluminator is a great example of how electric vehicle aesthetics are being pushed forward, or technically rejected.

“Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we are supporting customers as they go fully electric and embrace emission-free performance, even for our traditional vehicles,” he said. Eric Cin, Ford’s global director of vehicle customization and accessories and licensing.

The F-100 Eluminator could use a flashier paint job – gray is a bit drab. But the real draw here is indulging in 70s style without breaking the ozone layer and spawn a new hole each time it is turned on.

Ford F-100 Eluminator. / Photo: Courtesy Ford.

Eluminator motor available for your vintage car

If you have a gift for mechanics and $ 3,900 dollars ample, you can buy the Eluminator motor to electrify your own classic vehicle. But if you want a retro aesthetic reproduction with an electric heart fresh off the production line, you just have to keep wishing and waiting for now.

Ford F-100 Eluminator. / Photo: Courtesy Ford.

Electric cars are much better for the environment than the gas guzzlers of yesteryear, but their commonly futuristic aesthetic doesn’t appeal to everyone. Hopefully, Ford’s F-100 Eluminator will help broaden our concept of what electric vehicles can be and encourage everyone to get going to get away from gasoline.

**********

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: