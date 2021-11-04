Exatlón México: Antonio Rosique humiliates Aristeo during the Duel of Legends

Aristeo fans were upset after the driver made this comment to the athlete.

By: Anneth Marin November 03, 2021 · 15:20 hs

Antonio Rosique launched an inappropriate comment against Aristeo Cáseo to which the athlete reacted in a very mature way, however, the competitor’s fans got upset with this and expressed it through their social networks.

Season 5 athletes compete in Duel of Legends

The most anticipated duel of the Exatlon Mexico started this Monday, November 1 with the return of the legends who participated in previous seasons and who arrived as reinforcements to the Exatlón teams.

Mati Álvarez, Aristeo Cázares, Evelyn Guijarro, Ernesto Cázares, Valery Carranza, Javi Márquez, Jazmín Hernández and Keno Martell they will be competing during this week against the athletes of the fifth season.

Competitors who returned to participate in the Duel of Legends.

The first duel was won by the athletes of the fifth season, but the legends won the second to show why they are considered the best athletes in the Exatlon.

Antonio Rosique went against Aristeo Cázares

Aristeo Cáseo, Ernesto Cáseo’s brother, champion of the first season of Exatlón México, is competing in the Duel of Legends against the highest figures of reality.

During the competition, Rosique turned to Aristeo to ask him how he felt about his younger brother being an Exatlon legend before him to which Aristeo replied that age does not matter, as he would always be proud of his brother.

Ernesto Cázares, legend of the Exatlón

I have always been very pleased. My brother has always been a source of admiration for me and that he won simply inspired me to get to that second season with the intention of pushing myself, ”Aristeo replied.

Although there was no conflict as such, Aristeo fans were upset with the comment and they manifested it through social networks because they considered that their words were not appropriate.

