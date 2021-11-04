Elon Musk is now 3 times richer than Warren Buffett, his wealth exceeds the GDP of his native South Africa

Elon Musk now has three times more money than investment wizard Warren Buffett. This, just days after the CEO of Tesla became the first person in the world to reach $ 300 billion (million dollars) of wealth.

Tesla’s head, now has a $ 335 billion fortune after rising by another $ 24 billion on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. By comparison, Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is worth $ 104 billion.

Musk, 50, is also worth more than the entire gross domestic product of his country, South Africa; which raised $ 301.9 billion last year, according to World Bank data.

His recent wealth surge was fueled by an 8.5% rise in Tesla shares, Bloomberg reported; and his net worth skyrocketed $ 165 billion in 2021. The billionaire owned about 22.4% of the company at the beginning of the year.

Last week, a 13% surge in Tesla shares earned Musk an additional $ 36 billion. This was the biggest single-day rise on record by Bloomberg, coming after news broke that Hertz had ordered 100,000 Teslas.

Musk is now $ 142 billion ahead of the world’s second-richest man, Jeff Bezos. Bloomberg reported that Amazon is worth $ 193 billion.

Tesla shares have soared 65.6% since the beginning of the year, despite declines in March and May.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted that he would sell his shares in the electric car maker and spend $ 6 billion to alleviate world hunger; as long as the World Food Program could show that that money would solve the global hunger crisis.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: The actions that cannot be postponed to reverse climate change.