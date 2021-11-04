Edomex Prosecutor’s Office will meet with the family of Octavio Ocaña; his father is going to sue

After concluding that Octavio Ocaña – actor known for his role as “Benito Rivers” in the series Neighbors – He shot himself as a result of the impact of the vehicle he was driving, the Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Mexico announced that it will hold meetings to analyze the evidence of his death.

On October 30, the death of the 22-year-old actor was announced, as a result of a shot in the head, after allegedly fleeing from the police through the streets of the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli.

After ruling that his death had been accidental, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that it had contacted the relatives of Ocaña and authorities of the Ministry of the Interior to hold meetings in which the evidence collected is analyzed of the case.

In the conference this wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he instructed the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, to investigate the case, respecting the investigations of the Mexican prosecutor’s office.

“This about the young man who lost his life, you have to see the causes. I found out that the father asked us to intervene; we are going to do it ”, he assured.

In an interview with Reform, the actor’s father, Octavio Pérez, announced that he is going to file a lawsuit against the Edomex Prosecutor’s Office, for the irregularities in the investigation of his son’s death.

Before the same media, the father pointed out that there was negligence on the part of the authorities to give Ocaña first aid and that his companions were tortured to sign the statements published by the prosecution.

In various talks with the media, the young man’s father denied that his son or his companions were under the influence of drugs or alcohol and accused that the young man was murdered.

“He was an actor, he had no enemies, he had nothing; He came with people I trust, “he said on October 30.

In previous interviews, such as the one he had with Image News, He threatened to reach the last consequences against the culprits: “first they are going to kill me before anything else, I go with everything and for you.”

“It was shot by accident”

According to the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico, actor Octavio Ocaña accidentally shot himself when his truck crashed while fleeing the Cuautitlán Izcalli police.

According to interviews with the two people who accompanied him, all “had been consuming intoxicating drinks.”

After the police stopped them, the actor accelerated to avoid being arrested and a persecution began that took place until the Chamapa-Lechería highway, in Atizapán de Zaragoza.

The copilot allegedly told the Public Ministry that in the middle of the persecution the actor took a firearm out of the glove compartment, and held it with one hand, while he was driving with the other.

According to the opinion of the mechanics of facts, Ocaña lost control, left the asphalt tape, hit and at that moment, as a result of the dynamics of the accident, presumably activated the firearm.

Following the conclusions of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Human Rights Commission of the State of Mexico (CODHEM) initiated a complaint for the death of the actor for the violation of the human right to personal integrity and security, and where appropriate, the right not to be subjected to the disproportionate use of public force.

