Eddie Hall at 16: physical transformation and muscles

A little less hair, but the usual muscles. That is the balance we make of this image of Eddie Hall at 16, where the imposing physique is the only thing that has remained unchanged. We already know that Briton, who is now xx years old, is an expert in physical transformations – he has lost more than 40 kg to get into the boxing ring – but it is clear that muscles have always been present.

Although his boxing plans center his life – despite the fact that they are currently on hold while he recovers from a bicep detachment – that does not prevent him from Eddie hall Pursue another goal: star in a Hollywood action movie. And there it is: The strongman turned boxer He will appear as a villain in ‘Los Mercenarios 4’, the fourth installment of the saga that opens in 2022 (and here you have everything you need to know about it).

And he didn’t even have to audition. Hall reportedly received an offer to play one of the film’s baddies from its protagonist and creator, action film legend Sylvester Stallone himself, after they met in 2019 when Stallone was visiting the United Kingdom. Hall and former Rocky star have teamed up over a shared love for boxing, and recently they both filmed an Instagram video on set to congratulate Tyson Fury on his win against Deontay Wilder, and Stallone even hinted that Fury could star in the next movie in the saga, where by the way, he will no longer appear after announcing that this will be the last and that the witness leaves Jason Statham in the future. In fact, we had seen Hall with the British actor share time on the set in London, and we did not explain anything … Until now.

