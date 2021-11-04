Dwayne Johnson says Hobbs & Shaw sequel will be the antithesis of Fast & Furious

By the time Dwayne Johnson appeared in Fast & Furious 5in Control – 78%, he already had a certain popularity in action films. His character quickly became a mainstay for the franchise and was exploited as much as possible in the other sequels. However, the constant lawsuit with Vin Diesel made the former fighter decide to leave the movies, but not before ensuring a future for Hobbs in other projects. In Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83% joined forces with Jason Statham, who had also been part of Fast and furious with a character that no one expected would become so popular.

Keep readingRumor: Dwayne Johnson Told Vin Diesel He Needs To Take Acting Classes

Johnson has made it very clear that he does not intend to return to the saga, because he really does not see a solution to the eternal conflict he has with the protagonist, who also spends his time complaining about Johnson as an actor. While Fast and Furious 9 – 65% marked the final line with which the films will close, more spin-offs are expected, such as other film deliveries or even possible television series. The logical thing is to continue with Hobbs & ShawThe film was well received by critics and the public that was already a fan. Almost since its premiere it was confirmed that we would have a second part, but little progress has been made in production.

After a long time of waiting, it is his own Dwayne johnson who breaks the silence about this sequel and what he wants to achieve with it. The actor recently commented that he regretted having made public his annoyance with Diesel, as things quickly escalated to something more serious that flooded the social networks and the news of the show. And now, almost as an emotional closure, Johnson wants to make a new movie of Hobbs & Shaw to get totally away from Fast and furious, and that at the same time serves as a way out.

In an interview with Sirius XM (via SlashFilm), Johnson revealed that he brought the idea for a sequel to Universal’s upper echelons himself:

When it comes to Hobbs & Shaw, who we love and adore making that movie, there’s this idea I have that I brought to Donna Langley [Presidenta de Universal Pictures], to the writer Chris Morgan, to our producer Hiram García. I said, “I have this idea and this direction.” And I offered it, and it would, without giving too much away, it would be the antithesis of what the Fast and Furious movies are in general and what they keep doing over and over and over again.

You may also like: Dwayne Johnson Says Fast & Furious Team Thanked Him For Putting Vin Diesel In His Place

The also protagonist of Jumanji: the next level – 83% did not explain the story, but their way of speaking shows that they are a bit tired of these particular action plots, but really want to say goodbye to their character:

In this case, I wanted, and still want, to make the quintessential Hobbs movie that, again without trying to reveal much, shows a man walking into the sunset. I said, “We have an opportunity here to go against the grain and destroy things a bit, and we are going to create a movie within the world of Fast and Furious that is unexpected.”

Unfortunately, the actor did not assure that his idea is the one that Universal will take for the aforementioned sequel. At this point it is also not known what he thinks of all this Jason statham, although it seems that he would have no problem returning for whatever they ask of him, be it here or at the end of the original saga.

Beyond how exaggerated and even ridiculous these films have become, fans really enjoy them and it shows at the worldwide box office, as the most recent installment is among the ten most successful titles of the year. The closure of Fast and furious It will be divided into two, with the last film to be released in April 2023 and where John Cena, who plays Dominic Toretto’s brother, will be the new key element for the evolution and departure of the protagonist.

Do not leave without reading: Vin Diesel says he got into a fight with Dwayne Johnson to get him to act better