Dwayne Johnson reveals he loves jokes about Vin Diesel

The relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel is not the best due to the conflicts they had while filming Fast and Furious 8 (2017).

The character and the way of approaching the filming of Dwayne johnson and Vin Diesel are very different. In addition, one overshadowed the other, so it is normal that the thing will eventually explode and since then, “The Rock” has left the main saga of Fast and furious and more and more details of the conflict they had appear.

Now Dwayne johnson has revealed that he loves the jokes that appear about Vin Diesel and the conflict between the two. This was explained in a recent interview.

The jokes never end. People would ask me about making jokes about Vin Diesel and they just, they find a way, and you know, the interesting thing is, you know, these Vin Diesel jokes, which are very good for the public, which is always good. But people think that these jokes are coming from me and in reality they are not. I mean, you would be surprised how many people come to me with ‘I have a great one’. I say ‘okay’. ‘I have another great Vin Diesel joke.’ I am sure it is. It’s always a lot of fun.

We should now ask Vin Diesel How do you take all these jokes out there?

Both actors continue their successful film careers.

Dwayne johnson is about to release Red alert on Netflix, an action movie that shares with Ryan reynolds and Gal gadot. In all the interviews they have appreciated about the shoot, it seems that here there has been no problem between the three Hollywood stars. In addition, it will impact with Black adam in 2022, a film where he will play the antihero of Dc comics. Without forgetting that it will do the sequel to Jungle cruise and will lend his voice for the animated film DC League of Super-Pets.

While Vin Diesel will premiere Fast and furious 10 and elevenHe will also lend his voice to Groot of the Guardians of the Galaxy and will repeat as Riddick on Furya.

Would you like to see Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel together in the same movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.