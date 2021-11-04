Dwayne Johnson revealed what to expect for Hobbs and Shaw 2

Hobbs and Shaw, the Fast and Furious spin-off, is already planning its sequel. To do this, Dwayne Johnson confessed what he hopes to see in her.

Dwayne johnson He is one of the highest paid and most recognized actors today. After leaving the Wwe, the action genre and comedies acclaim it. A few years ago, ‘The Rock’ reached the peak of fame when it joined the luxurious and wide cast of the universe of Fast and Furious.

In the franchise, the interpreter was in charge of giving life to the official Hobbs, being in the saga since the fifth title. So much was his acceptance among the public that he starred in the first spin-off of the brand, Hobbs and shaw. In the film, his character shares with that of Jason statham, Ian Shaw.

Thus, having worked, the artist has already thought of a sequel and confessed that he has commented on what he shared with the production, giving his own idea of ​​what should be seen from now on.

“When it comes to Hobbs & Shaw, which we loved and loved making that movie, I had an idea and called (the president of Universal Pictures) Donna langley, I called our writer Chris morgan, to our producer Hiram Garcia, and I said, ‘I have this idea and this direction for (Hobbs & Shaw 2).’ “I came up with the idea that it would be, without revealing much, the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are in the sense that they go on and on and on.”, Mentioned the former fighter.

“In this case, I wanted and still want to make the quintessential Hobbs movie where – again without revealing anything – you’ll see a man walk into the sunset. I said, ‘We have a chance here to go against the grain and let’s twist things up a bit and create a movie within the Fast and Furious world that is unexpected.’“Concluded the celebrity.

Source: SiriusXM