Dress up your Spartan with the veteran Xbox Original thanks to these new Halo Skins

We are a few weeks away from the launch of the most anticipated game of this year 2021; of course, we are talking about the spectacular Halo Infinite. But while we wait to be able to enjoy the new title of our beloved Master Chief,We can still enjoy Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
And it is that even today, the game continues to receive updates continuously, some of them really interesting as the next objects that will be added in the coming days. And it is that to celebrate the 20 years of history of the mythical Microsoft franchise, A host of new cosmetics will soon be added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection; among them, some that will fascinate the most veteran of Xbox.
Nostalgia invades Halo: the Master Chief Collection with its latest update
From today until the first week of January, new objects will be added weekly that we can exchange for season points, including the Orion armor for Halo 2: Anniversary, available during this week.
But what surely Xbox fans like the most are the rewards that arrive from next week, at which time we will be able to immerse ourselves in combat protected from enemy fire thanks to an impressive Xbox OG and a powerful Duke controller.
Here are the dates on which the new accessories will be added:
- November 3, 2021: Orion armor for Halo 2 Anniversary
- November 10, 2021: Duke shoulder pads and The Beast backpack for Halo 3
- November 17, 2021: OGX Assault Rifle for Halo 3
- November 24, 2021: Mirage armor for Halo 3
- December 1, 2021: OGX Battle Rifle and Rucksack Backpack for Halo 3
- December 8: Hydration Canister for Halo: Reach
- December 15, 2021 – Duke shoulder pads, OGX sniper, and Fronkbox backpack for Halo 3
- December 22, 2021: Magnum OGX, Grunt Plush Backpack, and X-Pack Backpack for Halo 3
- December 29, 2021: OGX Rocket Launcher and OGX Shotgun for Halo 3
- January 5, 2021: Orion armor for Halo 2: Anniversary