Dr. Amezcua, pioneer of aviation medicine, dies

It was a fundamental pillar that in the construction of aviation medicine in Mexico

The doctor Luis Angel Amezcua González, considered the founder of aeronautical medicine in Mexico, died today, November 3, at 97 years old. The doctor has been recognized by the authorities as an exemplary Mexican in the national aeronautical sector and a fundamental pillar that helped build aviation medicine in the country.

In exclusive interview with A21 The doctor tells us about his career in the world of medicine, where he served as a medical examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States and Transport Canada.

At the national level, Dr. Amezcua was founder of the Latin American Association of Aviation Medicine, now called the Ibero-American Association of Aerospace Medicine (1976), of the Mexican Association of Aviation and Space Medicine (1983) and Mexican Council of Aerospace Medicine (1995), in addition to having been president of the International Association of Aviation and Space Medicine, emeritus member of the Aerospace Medical Association, president of the Civil Aviation Medical Association and emeritus member of the Association of Airline Medical Directors, among others. .